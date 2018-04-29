AGFC discusses solutions to motor noise in flooded timber

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission decided that there's a better way to solve noise conflicts at wildlife management areas than banning surface drive motors.

In March, the commission's wildlife management division proposed banning surface drive motors from wildlife management areas. The 2018-19 regulations package garnered voluminous public response, and 66 percent of respondents supported the ban. The commission interpreted the responses as a mandate to quiet down the duck woods.

The commission discussed it energetically Wednesday during its monthly work meeting.

Noise is the primary issue, but a secondary issue involves unsportsmanlike behavior associated with some duck hunters that use surface drive motors in flooded timber. One opponent of surface drive motors, John Lee, demonstrated both issues by showing a group of YouTube videos posted by an Arkansas YouTube duck hunting personality. Two commissioners noted that the videos appeared to show multiple violations of Arkansas boating laws and Game and Fish Commission regulations.

The star of the videos attended the meeting and was not aware the videos would be shown. He said the videos were old and misrepresentative.

Opposing the ban were Kyle Broussard of Loreauville, La., owner of Gator Tail Motors, and Glenn Foreman of Mountain View, president of Mud Buddy Manfacturing.

There was much techno-speak about decibel levels, acoustics and sound measuring methods, but Broussard cut to the nut. He noted that the surface drive motor in the videos was clearly modified with non-factory fuel and exhaust systems, both of which will increase noise output. Factory motors comply with strict noise standards, Broussard said, and the commission could simply require all motors on wildlife management areas to be factory original.

"Every stock muffler on our motors has a Briggs & Stratton stamp on it," Broussard said. "From an enforcement standpoint, it's easy to see the stamp on this muff and say it's either legal to use, or it's not legal. If you're not running a stock muffler, it should not be allowed. If you say it's either a stock exhaust or nothing, there's no cost to the consumer to put the stock muffler back on their motor because that's what it came with."

Broussard said the same kind of two-stroke, air-cooled motors are used on zero-turn lawnmowers and other products that are used to mow grass at nursing homes and in municipalities that have low-noise ordinances.

Foreman said that his company employs 71 people in Stone County and has an annual payroll of $2.4 million. The business is expanding so rapidly that he said he expects his payroll to increase to $6 million in the near future. He said it would affect peoples' lives to ban surface drive motors from public areas.

Broussard said that his motors produce about 86 decibels, but manufacturers could probably reduce it to the low 80s if necessary.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commissioner Bobby Martin of Bentonville said that the commission is in business to provide opportunity, not to restrict opportunity, but public opinion requires alleviating noise complaints.

Commissioner Ken Reeves of Harrison said, "People are grumpy because of the noise, and we're trying to satisfy the 66 percent of hunters who say they want this noise issue fixed."

Broussard asked if public opinion would change if the commission required that motors must be factory original for 2018-19. A visual inspection would tell wildlife officers if it's legal without conducting sound tests.

Addressing the behavioral issues is beyond the commission's regulatory scope, but commissioner Ford Overton of Little Rock suggested that the agency use its multi-media platforms to influence duck hunter behavior.

Echoing one of Broussard's observations, Overton acknowledged that a generation of duck hunters learned to hunt from friends that reinforce discourteous behavior instead of discourage it.

Ultimately, the commission tabled the ban on surface drive motors at wildlife management areas. The commission will probably propose requiring a specific noise output or, as Broussard suggested, requiring motors used on WMAs to be factory original.

Any such regulation, including a decibel requirement, will apply to all outboard motors and not just surface drives.

