Almost 45, Colon pitches his first Texas victory

TORONTO — Whatever is written across the jersey Bartolo Colon wears, it always comes with the same letter: W.

Less than a month shy of his 45th birthday, Colon pitched seven efficient innings to earn his first victory with Texas, helping the Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 on Saturday.

Colon has posted victories with 11 different teams in the majors, including the Montreal Expos. He is the fourth pitcher to win with 11 clubs, joining LaTroy Hawkins, Mike Morgan and Ron Villone — no one won with more.

“It’s incredible what he’s been able to accomplish in his 40 years pitching in the big leagues,” teammate Delino DeShields joked.

This was his 241st career victory — two short of tying Juan Marichal’s mark for pitchers born in the Dominican Republic, and four from tying the record held by Dennis Martinez for most among Latin-born players.

Asked about his climb up baseball’s all-time leaderboards, Colon displayed his trademark nonchalance.

“If I keep passing guys, that’s good,” he said through a translator.

Colon (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 6 hits, walking none and striking out 2. He retired the first nine batters in his sixth game for the Rangers, including four starts, and he left with a 2.87 ERA.

Robinson Chirinos returned from a two-game absence to hit two solo home runs and Jurickson Profar added a two-run home run as Texas posted its season-high third consecutive victory.

WHITE SOX 8-2, ROYALS 0-5 Carson Fulmer allowed 4 singles over 7 innings and Daniel Palka had 4 hits and drove in 3 runs as Chicago defeated host Kansas City in the first game of a doubleheader. Eric Skoglund overcame a leadoff home run by Tim Anderson that led to a bench-clearing incident, pitching Kansas City past Chicago to end the Royals’ five-game losing streak.

RAYS 12, RED SOX 6 Wilson Ramos went deep again and scored on Denard Span’s inside-the-park home run, helping visiting Tampa Bay beat Boston for its eighth consecutive victory.

MARINERS 12, INDIANS 4 Jean Segura hit a two-run home run and matched a career high with four RBI, helping Seattle rout host Cleveland. TIGERS 9, ORIOLES 5 Miguel Cabrera homered and drove in five runs and visiting Detroit snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Baltimore.

ASTROS 11, ATHLETICS 0 Lance McCullers threw seven sharp innings, Jose Altuve had four hits and host Houston beat Oakland.

YANKEES 11, ANGELS 1 Masahiro Tanaka struck out nine in six strong innings, and visiting New York continued to sizzle in a victory over Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, BREWERS 0 Jose Quintana pitched seven sharp innings to help Chicago beat visiting Milwaukee and continue his dominance of the Brewers.

DIAMONDBACKS 4, NATIONALS 3 (10) David Peralta connected twice in his first multi-home run game and Nick Ahmed scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, sending Arizona to a victory over host Washington. DODGERS 15, GIANTS 6 Chase Utley hit three doubles and a single as visiting Los Angeles did damage against every San Francisco pitcher except emergency reliever Pablo Sandoval, routing the Giants in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. BRAVES 4, PHILLIES 1 Center fielder Odubel Herrera of host Philadelphia reached way into the bushes beyond the wall to make a sensational catch that robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run, but Atlanta wound up beating the Phillies anyway.

PIRATES 6, CARDINALS 2 Francisco Cervelli homered in the second inning and delivered a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the sixth, helping Pittsburgh beat visiting St. Louis.

MARLINS 4, ROCKIES 1 Wei-Yin Chen pitched into the sixth inning in his first start in nearly a year and host Miami beat Colorado.

PADRES 12, METS 2 Franchy Cordero hit a three-run home run estimated at 453 feet, Christian Villanueva had a two-run shot and Austin Hedges drove in a career-high five runs as San Diego roughed up Jason Vargas and visiting New York.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 3, REDS 1 Jake Odorizzi pitched into the seventh inning, Mitch Garver homered and Minnesota snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

Sports on 04/29/2018