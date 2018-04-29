UCA’s Smith goes to Chiefs in 6th round

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted former University of Central Arkansas cornerback Tremon Smith No. 196 overall Saturday in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-0, 190-pound Smith was a two-time All-Southland Conference first-team defensive back at UCA, where he recorded the fourth-most passes defended (37) in program history.

Smith is now the eighth UCA player to be drafted into the NFL and the first since Markell Carter was selected by the New England Patriots No. 194 overall in the sixth round in 2011.

Smith recorded one punt return for a touchdown as a Bear, and he was named All-Southland Conference honorable mention punt returner in 2016, when he averaged 9 yards per return.

UCA went 10-2, 9-0 in the Southland Conference during Smith's senior year in 2017, when the Bears ranked second in the conference in both scoring defense (17.5 points per game) and total defense (318.8 yards per game).

UCA lost 21-15 to New Hampshire in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Dec. 2.

Also Saturday, the Green Bay Packers selected Southeast Missouri State linebacker Kendall Donnerson with the 248th pick in the seventh round. Donnerson is a Maumelle High School graduate.

-- Brooks Kubena

Sports on 04/29/2018