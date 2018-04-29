Suspect in Maine officer's death caught

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine -- A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday outside a remote cabin, ending an intense manhunt in its fourth day in the woods of central Maine.

A law enforcement team used the slain deputy's handcuffs to arrest John Williams, 29, in a symbolic gesture, Sheriff Dale Lancaster said.

Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a dark road in Norridgewock.

Cole became the first law enforcement officer to be killed in the line of duty in nearly 30 years in Maine.

Shirtless and shoeless, Williams appeared to be exhausted when he was led out of the woods Saturday. Officers put him into the back seat of an unmarked state police vehicle and detectives whisked him away.

The arrest brought some closure to the deputy's family and relief to residents who've been "on edge," said Larry Tilton, a friend of Cole's.

Cole was a 13-year veteran of the department who was known for being respectful and patient in dealing with people.

S.C. woman charged in ricin, gun case

NORFOLK, Va. -- Federal authorities in Virginia have charged a South Carolina woman with possession of the deadly poison ricin and having a gun with an obliterated serial number.

Debra Siers-Hill, 62, of Ladson, S.C., made an initial court appearance Friday and is due back in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine whether she should remain in custody pending trial.

An indictment alleges that Siers-Hill had the poison and gun in March 2016, one month after her boyfriend, Frederick Brooks, 67, died in Virginia Beach.

Brooks' family has filed several lawsuits alleging that Siers-Hill poisoned him, but she has never been charged in his death.

Media outlets have reported that Siers-Hill's first husband died in 1993 in South Carolina from what a coroner determined was suicide by drinking antifreeze.

Kennedy Center reviewing Cosby awards

Kennedy Center officials are reviewing whether to rescind the high-profile arts and comedy awards that the national arts center has bestowed on comedian Bill Cosby, who on Thursday was convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

The comedian received a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime achievement in the performing arts in 1998, and was the 12th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2009.

"The status of the Kennedy Center Honor and the Mark Twain Prize is under review by the appropriate board committees," spokesman Michelle Pendoley said. Any decisions reached by the committees would then go to the full board for approval, she said, adding that there is no timetable for the review.

The Kennedy Center has never rescinded either of these national awards, Pendoley confirmed.

In the wake of Cosby's conviction, several universities announced that they were rescinding the honorary degrees given to Cosby. Johns Hopkins, Temple, Carnegie Mellon and Notre Dame universities announced their decisions within 24 hours of the verdict. The entertainer faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

U.S. court upholds Texas' voter-ID law

HOUSTON -- A federal appeals court upheld a revamped version of Texas' voter-identification law Friday, saying that it does not discriminate against black and Hispanic voters.

The decision, by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, overturned a lower-court ruling that had struck down the new law. It was the latest milestone in a yearslong legal battle over the state's efforts to require people to show government-issued identification to vote.

The panel's decision, in a 2-1 vote, was the first time a federal court had upheld the new law, the state's attempt to soften what had been one of the toughest voter-ID restrictions in the country.

The original law, which was passed by the Republican-dominated Texas Legislature in 2011, required a voter to show a driver's license, a passport or other government-issued photo identification. The law took effect in 2013, and it was found by the same federal appellate court to have a discriminatory effect on black and Hispanic voters, many of whom were said to lack government-issued photo IDs.

The Legislature then loosened the restrictions last year by passing a new law that allowed voters who lacked one of the seven approved forms of ID to cast ballots if they signed affidavits stating why they could not obtain the approved identification. Those voters must show an alternative form of identification, such as a utility bill or bank statement.

A Section on 04/29/2018