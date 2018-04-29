Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 29, 2018, 2:49 a.m.

WOO PIG SOOEY

Hatfields on hand for athletes event

By Rachel O'Neal

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes reception

Former Arkansas football Coach Ken Hatfield and his wife, Cindy, were the special guests at an April 11 reception for the 25th anniversary celebration of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Held at the Governor's Mansion, guests also included Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former directors of the FCA and current board and committee members of the organization. Carole and Chuck Meyer hosted the event.

A native of Helena-West Helena, Hatfield coached the Razorbacks for six seasons (1984-89) with a 55-17-1 record.

High Profile on 04/29/2018

Print Headline: Hatfields on hand for athletes event

