Jamison settles in for Scrappers

It did not take long for Nashville pitcher Tristen Jamison to settle down.

The Scrappers' junior righthander allowed three hits and two runs in the first inning, but he held host Joe T. Robinson to three hits the rest of the way as Nashville rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Senators on Saturday night in the championship game of the 7-4A District Tournament in Little Rock.

Jamison struck out seven and walked four as the Scrappers (24-4) won their seventh consecutive game.

"Jamison settled in and I thought he had all of his pitches going," Nashville Coach Kyle Slayton said.

Nashville advances to play Crossett in the 4A South Region Tournament at Malvern on Thursday. Robinson (19-10) will play Warren in the regional.

Jamison got all but the final out of Saturday's game, leaving because he had reached the 110-pitch maximum.

Nashville managed only three singles off Robinson senior Brandon Hudson, but all of them were huge.

Senior Tyler Hanson drove in Nashville's first two runs with singles in the first and third innings. The Scrappers' third hit came in their three-run fifth inning, a frame in which Nashville did not hit the ball out of the infield.

Nashville used three walks, a hit batter, an error and Aaron Lott's perfect bunt to turn a 2-2 tie into a 5-2 advantage.

"Walks, errors and hit by pitches, those are things we talk about every day," Robinson Coach Isaac Dulaney said. "Those are three things that start big innings."

Colton Patterson broke the tie by drawing a bases-loaded walk. Nashville also scored on a double-play ground ball hit by Jamison. Jayden Hostetler scored the inning's final run when Robinson catcher Luke Jones overthrew a ball back to the mound.

"We had a bunt in a real good spot," Slayton said. "And then picked up an extra [run] on the throw back to the pitcher. Hostetler was really paying attention. The ball was already to the shortstop before I saw it, but Hostetler was already gone. Luckily, we had the right kid over there to make that play."

Hudson started the game with a line-drive double down the left-field line. Two batters later, junior Davis Wofford slugged his fourth home run of the year to give Robinson its 2-0 lead.

The Senators had only one more base runner advance past second base the remainder of the game. Hudson and Wofford each had two of the Senators' six hits.

"Their pitching is good," Dulaney said. "Year-in and year-out, Coach Slayton does a fantastic job with them. He basically preaches a lot of what we talk about. You get on the mound, throw strikes and make the other team beat you."

In the consolation game, senior Alex Day hit two home runs -- the last of which was a grand slam in a 10-run fifth inning -- to lead Ashdown over Malvern 14-3.

