NLR bridge's closing worries neighborhood

North Little Rock's recent closure of a wooden bridge that crosses railroad tracks at 14th Street is causing concern among some residents who live on the west side of the bridge and now often lack an easy access to and from their homes.

The city permanently closed the humpback bridge for safety reasons about a month ago, without any public announcement. Mayor Joe Smith explained the closure in a letter to City Council members Monday night. The bridge is destined to be dismantled for being "structurally unsafe," Smith said.

The North Little Rock Police and Fire departments and the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services ambulance service reported no hindrance to emergency responses to the area by the bridge's closing. Firetrucks are too heavy to cross the wooden bridge anyway, Smith said.

"The Fire Department doesn't use it," Danny Bradley, the mayor's chief of staff, said in a midweek interview. "MEMS never really relied on the bridge because they can come from different areas and go an alternate route. The Police Department has officers on both sides. It wasn't that the police never used it, but that [the closure] would not be a substantial impact to their emergency responses."

No one seems to agree on the exact age of the bridge, but it doesn't have any historic designation. Bradley said he's been told the bridge was built in the 1940s, with substantial work done to it several times, including in the 1980s. Last year, he said, the city replaced the guardrail on one side after a vehicle took it out.

A handful of neighborhood residents spoke at Monday's meeting, asking the council to consider any alternative, including rebuilding the bridge. Just repairing the bridge to a "low-level" of safe service would cost up to $250,000, Smith's letter said.

Throughout the day, every day, a train pulling into the Union Pacific Rail Yard will block the 13th Street, grade-level rail crossing, one street away from the closed bridge, for up to 40 minutes at a time, a Sycamore Street resident said.

Without the 14th Street bridge, residents coming from Main Street, less than two blocks from the 13th Street crossing, have to turn around and take a longer route to get home.

"Normally we have to go about 13 blocks around to Pershing [Boulevard]," Janet Broadaway, one of the residents who went before council, said in a phone interview late last week.

From Pershing (27th Street), the detour heads to Pike Avenue, then back south to 15th Street to get into the neighborhood.

"I've experienced 40 minutes," Broadaway said of the amount of time a train has blocked the 13th Street crossing. "They [city officials] claim it doesn't block the intersection that long, but it does.

"Because the main rail switching yard and the Main Street rail yard is right there, the trains have to sit there and wait to get in," she said. "It's very unpredictable. It's at least every couple of hours."

In Smith's letter to the City Council, he said he would "work with UP officials to minimize the frequency and length of time that the 13th Street crossing is blocked."

"The only time there's a problem is when a train blocks 13th Street," Bradley said. "I can't tell you how often it's blocked."

Because her neighborhood is a low-income area, Broadaway said, some residents have to walk to Main Street to catch a Rock Region Metro bus. Children also walk to school or to catch a school bus.

"When there's a train on the tracks, they'll miss their bus to go to work," Broadaway said. "I don't know what the kids will do. The bridge gives them a safe place to cross there."

Long-term plans include the possibility of a new bridge at a different location, perhaps at 15th Street, if cost estimates are feasible, Bradley said.

Previous plans to build a new crossing over 15th Street to access Pike Avenue were shelved about 20 years ago, Bradley said.

"The neighborhood objected to it" at that time, Bradley said. "We've now asked the city engineer to revive those plans and develop new cost estimates. We'll find out the cost and look for possible funds to proceed with that plan."

Broadaway said the opposition mentioned was "one woman from a quarter of a century ago."

"We need to talk about today, not then," she said. "That bridge does serve a purpose. A hundred cars a day go over it, more than a hundred. It stays busy. It has to because of trains being on the track."

