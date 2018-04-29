HIGH PROFILE: Patricia Blick, executive director for the Quapaw Quarter Association, has always loved history

During Patricia Blick’s career in historic preservation, she has rehabilitated an early 20th century finishing school for girls and stopping oil leaking from World War II tanks, and much more.

Her career path has led her to Little Rock where she’s the executive director of the Quapaw Quarter Association, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve Little Rock’s historic neighborhoods as well as the structures and character they contain.

“The great thing about preservation is you get to see a lot of things that most people don’t really get to see,” Blick says. “I love getting to see those resources and working with folks to try to save them.”

She relishes the dirty work, the time-consuming investigations and thinking through how to save and showcase historic “resources,” as she likes to refer to them, whether buildings or artifacts, such as tanks. What’s in the foundation of an old house or the long lost original design of a 200-year-old warehouse may not be readily apparent. It takes careful attention to detail and a genuine love of the subject to discover them for others to see. Blick possesses those qualities, according to people who know and work with her.

Each year as its main fundraiser, the Quapaw Quarter Association stages a tour of historic homes in one of the city’s neighborhoods. This year, the Central High School Neighborhood is being showcased, including a home at 1400 S. Schiller St. that was built in 1910 and previously owned by Blick’s great-great grandfather, Frederick Garrett, a former Pulaski County chancery clerk, something she didn’t know until she started research on the tour houses.

“That was very cool and personally exciting,” she says of her family discovery.

The tour runs on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20, or $30 at the door. Children 10 and under are free. A dinner fundraiser that Saturday night at Philander Smith College costs $150 a person.

Blick, 49, learned early on an appreciation for historic artifacts and buildings, working during high school and college as a gift shop clerk and a tour guide at Mount Vernon, the home of President George and Martha Washington. It was a stop that centered her career path.

“I love Mount Vernon,” Blick says. “It’s a magical place to be, especially when you are there by yourself [after the tourists leave]. I know it sounds kind of hokey, but it’s where George Washington lived and he had a big hand in how it grew over the years as he owned it. I thought, ‘How can I do something like that and still support myself?’ My parents had been divorced so I knew that [as a woman] you have to be able to support yourself.”

Blick was born April 18, 1969, in Fort Sill, Okla., to Robert, who died earlier this year from various smoking ailments, and Ellen McCloskey, who now lives in Little Rock. She quickly learned how to live the life of a “military brat.” Her father, who served in the U.S. Army, was stationed at the fort and would move the family to numerous locations over the years, including Germany, Nebraska, Virginia and Arkadelphia, where he served for a time as an ROTC instructor. While her father was stationed in Korea, Blick, her mother and sister, Susan, lived in her grandparents’ cabin in Hot Springs.

Her mother had an adventurous side. She was always taking her girls on day trips wherever her father was stationed. As a girl, Blick says she absorbed knowledge of historic towns and buildings throughout Europe, filing away that appreciation to use one day.

Her parents divorced when she was in middle school after her father’s retirement from the military. He moved to California. Blick stayed in Alexandria, Va., with her mother who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Blick graduated from Mount Vernon High School and later received a bachelor’s degree in economics from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. Her college experience included a semester of study in Paris, where she further refined her appreciation of historic structures.

“It was almost a sensory overload of architecture, just crazy,” she says of Paris.

FROM POLITICS TO PRESERVATION

She made a few career stops in the District of Columbia area after graduation while trying to figure out what to do with her life. Those included a stint as a staff member for U.S. Rep. Rick Lazio, R-N.Y., who would several years later lose a U.S. Senate race to Hillary Clinton. Once she decided on a career in historic preservation, she knew she needed an advanced degree to get into administration. So she obtained a master’s degree in American studies with a concentration in historic preservation from George Washington University. While taking classes there, she worked part time at the White House Historical Association and lived with her mother in Alexandria.

In 1997, her first job in her new field was as a cultural resource specialist at the U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School, Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. She worked on a team that helped devise a way to keep dozens of tanks in a display field from leaking oil and sweating residue from lead paint into the ground.

“We had to blast the tanks with a solution of water and baking soda, and all the soil had to be dug up and sanitized,” she recalls.

Two years later, she became a historic preservation officer for the state of Maryland in Annapolis. Her job was to help make sure that any historic preservation effort followed state and federal guidelines.

Michael Day, a deputy director at the Maryland Department of Planning, hired Blick because of her excellent reputation at Aberdeen. But he soon discovered she offered his agency even more, especially in dealing with the military, which had a significant presence in the area at the Naval Academy and Fort Meade.

“I didn’t realize she was also a military brat,” Day says. “She knew the lingo and understood protocol. She knew how to maneuver in that environment. The military never has one or two people at a meeting. They have tables of people at meetings. The military quickly found out that this very diminutive blond woman was a force to be reckoned with.”

Blick says Annapolis was a “remarkable” place to work because of the convergence of military, colonial and state government buildings.

Day credits Blick for behind-the-scenes work in rehabilitating the National Parks Seminary in Silver Spring, Md., an elaborate early 20th century finishing school for girls that was transformed into upper-end apartments and other uses. Blick’s role was not glamorous — ensuring that developers and neighborhood advocates followed state and federal regulations — but essential.

“None of that could have happened if not for the work that Patricia did,” Gray says.

He recalls Blick as “very energetic,” and “effective” and “good-hearted” as evidenced by an annual Christmas party benefiting Toys for Tots held by Patricia and her husband, David.

CANCER SCARE

The Blicks met at Aberdeen in 1997, where he also worked. They hit it off after she noticed that he wasn’t married and “didn’t have pictures of women on his desk.” They married in 2000.

After working in several historic preservation programs in Annapolis, Blick had a daughter, Annie, in 2007. She didn’t know it at that time but the year would mark an even greater watershed in their lives. While Annie was still an infant, David was diagnosed with oral cancer after a routine visit to the dentist.

“That’s when I kind of freaked out,” Patricia says. “I Googled ‘oral cancer’ and saw that the life expectancy wasn’t very high. It absolutely jarred me.”

An oral surgeon soon removed the spot of cancer in her husband’s mouth, and it hasn’t returned. But for Patricia the episode cemented her a desire to live near family, to have a built-in support network nearby. Her mother had retired from the federal government and had moved to Arkansas. Patricia knew that’s what she needed as well.

It took the family three years, but they eventually made it to Little Rock. Her husband, who had a job at the main office of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development in Washington, received a transfer to the Little Rock office. Patricia applied for several jobs in Little Rock, even for the job she currently has at the Qua-paw Quarter. She didn’t get it that go-round and instead was hired at the state Department of Arkansas Heritage in 2010. As a local government coordinator, she traveled the state working with communities on their historic preservation needs.

“In all honesty she was the most qualified person I had ever hired for any position in state government,” says Mona Hughes, now retired from the Department of Arkansas Heritage. “There was never a project she wouldn’t tackle and be enthusiastic about it. She was outgoing. Very positive. Very energetic.”

At the end of 2016, Blick decided to leave the Heritage Department. She interviewed for the executive director’s position at Quapaw Quarter and got the job in early 2017. There had been some upheaval at the Heritage Department with several staff members leaving, including Blick’s supervisor. But Blick says her leaving had nothing to do with that. Had she not received the Quapaw Quarter job she would still be with the state and enjoying her time there, she says.

She describes the Quapaw Quarter as providing an “opportunity to be a director” and run her own program. She says she had an instant connection with the Quapaw Quarter board, a “very positive experience” and immediately had a “really good feeling about it.”

REVITALIZING HISTORY

Blick is enjoying promoting Little Rock’s history. Her office is in the second floor of Curran Hall, which serves as a visitor center for the city. But her job takes her throughout the city, including regular evening meetings with different neighborhood associations and committee meetings with volunteers to promote the Tour of Homes.

“I enjoy making new discoveries and uncovering personal connections to the people who designed, built and lived in Little Rock’s historic neighborhoods,” Blick says.

Blick appreciates her family connections in the city. Her mother in the late 1950s worked at the old Arkansas Gazette and her grandfather was a longtime delivery driver for the former Colonial Bread off LaHarpe Boulevard.

She’s also actively involved in the rehabilitation of the Woodruff House, which the Quapaw Quarter Association is marketing for sale.

The antebellum house in downtown Little Rock was formerly owned by the publisher of the Arkansas Gazette but was later repurposed into 14 apartments. A fire a few years ago severely damaged the building. With help from the state, the association took over the building, stripped it down to the original interior wood, replaced the roof and fenced-off the house. She’s hopeful a developer will see the value in the building for office use.

The Quapaw Quarter Association has also been active in the debate over the expansion of the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. Blick says the Arkansas Department of Transportation has agreed to some modification due to the association’s concerns about spill-off traffic from I-30 to Sixth Street downtown. She’s also been advocating for the expansion of the state Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit to help encourage homeowners to invest in their old properties, which often require expensive retrofits and repairs.

She makes it her routine to take selfies with nearly everyone she meets, posting her photos on Facebook, always with a big smile on her face.

“She’s the same vivacious, funny person I knew in college,” says longtime friend Leigh Penner of Virginia Beach, Va., who accompanied Blick to Paris when both were students at James Madison. “She’s adventurous [like her mother]. We probably did more in Paris in terms of side trips than the other students. She immersed herself in French culture. She’s always been interested in history and preservation. She just took it all in.”