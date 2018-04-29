Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 29, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Pope decries attack on church in Nigeria that killed 15

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:22 a.m.

Pope Francis attends an audience for the participants in the "United to Cure" international conference on the cure for cancer in the Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO

Pope Francis attends an audience for the participants in the "United to Cure" international conference on the cure for cancer in the Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 28, 2018.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has decried an attack on a church in Nigeria that killed 15 people, including two priests.

In remarks Sunday to the public in St. Peter's Square, the pontiff prayed that Nigeria's Christian community can find harmony and peace.

The massacre last week occurred in Benue state in central Nigeria, which has recently seen a series of attacks, many linked to an ongoing dispute between farmers and herdsmen.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attacks on churches as an attempt to stoke religious conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Pope decries attack on church in Nigeria that killed 15

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online