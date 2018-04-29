Rolland-Jones gets overlooked in draft

Ja'Von Rolland-Jones watched the NFL Draft's rounds pass with a growing frustration.

Fourth round. Fifth round. Sixth.

The former Arkansas State University defensive end was told by his agent and NFL representatives that he would most likely be picked between the fourth and seventh rounds.

The Rolland-Jones family had thrown a party in its home in Mesquite, Texas, 30 miles away from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where the draft was held.

Rolland-Jones held tight to his phone as other pass rushers' names were selected in the seventh round.

No. 230: Leon Jacobs, Wisconsin's All-Big Ten honorable mention outside linebacker. Picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No. 248: Kendall Donnerson (Maumelle High School), a Southeast Missouri State outside linebacker who ranked 19th all-time at the program for sacks. Picked by the Green Bay Packers.

Rolland-Jones had been named the Sun Belt Conference's overall player of the year twice. His 43½ career sacks trail just Terrell Suggs (44) for most all-time in the NCAA Football Subdivision.

What did they have that he didn't?

"It was definitely frustrating seeing guys going before me that didn't do anything close to what I did," Rolland-Jones said. "But God has a plan. I always follow him and listen to his word."

Before the round concluded, Rolland-Jones sent out a tweet at 5:05 p.m.: "GOD got a plan."

Just before the Washington Redskins used the draft's final pick on someone else, Rolland-Jones' phone rang.

It was Cincinnati Bengals head Coach Marvin Lewis, who had coached Rolland-Jones in the East-West Shrine Game in January.

Lewis extended an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent.

"He was what I can do, and he liked me from then on," said Rolland-Jones, who hadn't yet arranged the details of his contract. "It's a blessing. Even though I didn't get drafted like I wanted to, it shows other young men that they can do this. You can go to the NFL without being drafted."

An Arkansas State player has not been drafted since 2014, when Ryan Carrethers was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers in the fifth round. Rolland-Jones is the sixth player to sign as an undrafted free agent since then.

Rolland-Jones said he will fly to Cincinnati in two weeks and will continue to train on his own until his flight.

"Hey, it's grind time. Just know it's coming," he said. "I read this book before. Nobody believed in me going into college, and nobody believed in me in the NFL except the Bengals, and I'll just keep going with the Bengals until the wheels fall off."

Former Arkansas State tight end Blake Mack and defensive tackle Dee Liner both signed as undrafted free agents with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mack recorded 1,505 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Red Wolves, and Liner recorded 15 tackles for loss in his two seasons after transferring from Alabama in 2015.

Sports on 04/29/2018