Sunday, April 29, 2018, 4:49 p.m.

New statue honors civil rights icon Coretta Scott King

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:47 p.m.

in-this-1963-image-released-by-hbo-dr-martin-luther-king-jr-right-receives-a-kiss-from-his-wife-coretta-scott-king-as-they-appear-in-alabama-with-nipsey-russell-back-row-left-and-harry-belafonte-the-image-appears-in-the-documentary-quotking-in-the-wildernessquot-ivan-massartake-stockthe-image-workshbo-via-ap

In this 1963 image released by HBO, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., right, receives a kiss from his wife Coretta Scott King as they appear in Alabama with Nipsey Russell, back row left, and Harry Belafonte. The image appears in the documentary &quot;King in the Wilderness.&quot; (Ivan Massar/Take Stock/The Image Works/HBO via AP)



BOSTON — Coretta Scott King's alma mater in Boston has unveiled a new statue honoring the civil rights icon.

The New England Conservatory revealed the bronze bust, titled "Continuation of a Dream," last week to mark King's birth on April 27, 1927, in Marion, Alabama.

King was a human rights and social justice activist and wife of Martin Luther King Jr. The couple met as students in Boston.

Martin Luther King received his theology doctorate from Boston University while Coretta Scott King graduated with a music education degree from the New England Conservatory of Music in 1954.

She received an honorary doctorate from the school in 1971 and gave commencement speeches in 1971 and 2004.

The bust is on permanent display in the school's library. It was designed by MacLean Tiffany.

