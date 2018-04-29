Streett party

Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation, was honored April 19 by City Year Little Rock at its annual Red Jacket Ball.

Streett, who serves as co-chairman of City Year Little Rock, was feted at the event held at the Statehouse Convention Center. Retired Gen. Wesley Clark, who is a founding board member of City Year Little Rock, gave the opening remarks.

Other speakers included Sarah Roberson, City Year's executive director, and Little Rock School District Superintendent Mike Poore.

Guests were greeted by a band and dance team that performed outside of the convention center. City Year corps members, all wearing red jackets, greeted guests as they entered the building.

The evening also included silent and live auctions. The live auction included dinner for 12 at 42 Bar and Table at the Clinton Presidential Center, $2,000; a Costa Rica vacation, $4,000; and a private tour of the vault at the Arkansas Arts Center as well as a vase by Pine Bluff artist James Hayes, $750.

City Year is a division of the AmeriCorps community service program. Through the program, City Year corps members spend a year or two working with students in the public school system. In Little Rock, 54 recruits work with students in six schools.

