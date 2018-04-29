Tackle warehouse

Many of us are in the market for some new fishing gear, and some are gearing up for the first time.

Foremost in an angler's arsenal are fishing reels. Versatility requires an assortment of spinning reels and level wind casting reels for different applications.

Dedicated bass anglers prefer casting reels because they enable them to cast more precisely into tight spaces. A baitcaster allows you to master short-range presentations like pitching and flipping. Those are underhand techniques that are problematic with spinning gear because it's harder to synchronize the release, and because line slapping rod guides as it leaves a perpendicular bed compromises accuracy.

Also, you can spool much heavier line on a small-frame level wind reel than you can on a spinning reel. You need a big 4000 series spinning reel to handle heavy enough line for pitching and flipping into dense cover, whereas a bantam size baitcasting reel can accommodate much heavier line. The bantam's only limitation is having a strong enough drag and gearing to manage big fish.

For situations that require subtle finesse presentations, spinning tackle is ideal. You can cast lures weighing 1/8-ounce and lighter accurately into schooling fish or flutter them into suspending fish in moderately strong wind.

Big spinning reels, 3000 series and up, are suitable for beefy tackle and can handle the biggest fish in freshwater, and some of the biggest fish in the ocean.

Anglers can choose from a broad array of high-quality baitcasting reels. Shimano has long been the standard of excellence, but Lew's has been one of the most popular brands in Arkansas for a number of years. Lew's entire lineup is precisely made, durable and butter smooth. You can spend much more for a more premium brand, but you won't get a better reel than Lew's.

Abu Garcia (Orro Winch), Quantum (Smoke), Daiwa (Tatula) and Bass Pro Shops are also excellent brands.

I am right-handed, but I reel with my left hand. When I learned to use baitcasters in the early 1990s, Quantum was about the only company that might left-hand retrieve baitcasters. I learned to use right-hand reels by casting, flipping the reel upside down and turning the crank backwards. I got to be very good at it, and it was so unconventional that it distracted and unnerved fishing partners. Fortunately, the selection of left-hand retrieve baitcasters is vast, and they are available for every application.

The same brands offer outstanding spinning reels, too, but here I diverge. For years I used Shimano exclusively, but I am also very fond of Mitchell. My favorites, though, are Penn (Spinfisher SSV) and WaveSpin. Penn is the trendsetter for saltwater fishing, with sealed bearings that discourage salt corrosion and heavy-duty gearing to coerce big redfish, grouper and snook.

WaveSpin, sadly, went out of business with the death of its founder Doug Hannon. I bought a lot of these reels when Hannon lived, and they are still available online. They are tough, durable reels that are distinguishable by their raised serrations on the spool edge. The "waves" greatly reduce line twist and allow longer casts with a lot less friction than traditional spools.

I've not met many rods that I didn't like. I learned to fish successfully with cheap stuff - Berkley Lightnin' Rods, Cherrywoods and cheap store brands - so I'm not as picky as people whose livelihoods depend on their tackle. I'm tough on my equipment, and it doesn't hurt as bad to break a $20 Cherrywood as it does a $200 Falcon.

Even so, there is a noticeable difference between high-, middle- and low-quality rods. The differences are most conspicuous in sensitivity, backbone rigidity, flexibility and consistency.

My rule of thumb with rods is get what you can afford to get in the game, but allow yourself the luxury of one really good rod at the outset. You'll probably find that you rely on it more than the others and actually gravitate to fishing techniques that are best suited to that rod. Upgrade when possible so that your arsenal includes at least one premium cranking rod, a premium worm rod, a premium jigging rod, a premium jerkbait rod and a premium topwater rod.

Line is the one component on which you should not skimp because it is your only connection to your quarry. You want tough line with the smallest diameter in relation to its test strength. I like Trilene Big Game and XT, Berkley, P-Line, Yo-Zuri and Sufix. I like Seaguar flourocarbon for leader material, and I like Spiderwire for braid.

Two lines I do not recommend are Gamma and Cajun.

After that come lures, but that's an entirely different universe.

Sports on 04/29/2018