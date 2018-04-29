Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 29, 2018, 2:46 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Thomas, Woodford give Cards victory

By Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

This article was published today at 2:35 a.m.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 2:10 p.m.

WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo.

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (1-1, 3.75 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 1.15 ERA).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m.

TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.

THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.

TEXAS LEAGUE

CARDINALS 6, TRAVELERS 1

Lane Thomas hit a three-run home run -- his seventh of the season -- and had two hits as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 6-1 in front of 3,985 fans at Hammons Park in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday.

Down 1-0 in the second, Arkansas tied the game when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a solo home run, his first of the season.

After Springfield added a run in the fourth when Darren Seferina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andrew Knizner, the Cardinals extended their lead in the seventh inning when Seferina scored on a wild pitch and Thomas hit a three-run home run.

Springfield right-hander Jake Woodford (2-2) picked up the victory after allowing 1 run on 4 hits over 5 innings. Opposing starter Andrew Moore (1-1) took the loss after giving up 2 runs and 5 hits over 6 innings.

Yonathan Mendoza doubled and singled for the Travelers, who finished with five hits and left 10 runners on base. Mendoza was the only Travs player with more than one hit, and Arkansas finished 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Sports on 04/29/2018

Print Headline: Thomas, Woodford give Cards victory

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Thomas, Woodford give Cards victory

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online