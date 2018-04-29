Thomas, Woodford give Cards victory
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 2:10 p.m.
WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo.
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas
WEBSITE travs.com
PITCHERS Travs: RHP Chase De Jong (1-1, 3.75 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Chris Ellis (1-0, 1.15 ERA).
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m.
MONDAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m.
TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.
TEXAS LEAGUE
CARDINALS 6, TRAVELERS 1
Lane Thomas hit a three-run home run -- his seventh of the season -- and had two hits as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 6-1 in front of 3,985 fans at Hammons Park in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday.
Down 1-0 in the second, Arkansas tied the game when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a solo home run, his first of the season.
After Springfield added a run in the fourth when Darren Seferina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Andrew Knizner, the Cardinals extended their lead in the seventh inning when Seferina scored on a wild pitch and Thomas hit a three-run home run.
Springfield right-hander Jake Woodford (2-2) picked up the victory after allowing 1 run on 4 hits over 5 innings. Opposing starter Andrew Moore (1-1) took the loss after giving up 2 runs and 5 hits over 6 innings.
Yonathan Mendoza doubled and singled for the Travelers, who finished with five hits and left 10 runners on base. Mendoza was the only Travs player with more than one hit, and Arkansas finished 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position.
