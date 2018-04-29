Three people killed in vehicle crashes on Arkansas roads, including motorcyclist who died in head-on wreck

At least three people died in separate crashes on state roadways Friday and Saturday, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police responded to two fatal wrecks Saturday morning in Northwest Arkansas, according to preliminary crash reports.

Adrian Garcia, 22, of Springdale was driving a Ford Explorer south about 12:25 a.m. on North Crossover Road near East Manor Drive in Fayetteville when the vehicle left the road, went through a yard and struck two trees, according to the report.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Diane L. Gress, 54, of Bella Vista was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west about 9 a.m. on Arkansas 12 in Benton County, according to a state police report. She attempted to go around a curve but lost control of the motorcycle and crossed the centerline, hitting a 2003 Chevrolet head-on, according to the report. Gress was killed.

One driver was killed in a rollover wreck on Interstate 440 in North Little Rock on Friday afternoon, the second fatal crash on the highway in Pulaski County in less than two days.

North Little Rock Deputy Fire Marshal Dustin Free said crews were called to the area of the Faulkner Lake Road exit about 1:50 p.m.

One 18-wheeler traveling west crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck another 18-wheeler, according to authorities at the scene.

According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report, a westbound 2016 Western Star truck hauling two trailers hit the inside of a concrete barrier and then crossed into the eastbound lanes.

The second trailer hit an eastbound 2018 International truck driven by 64-year-old Michel Joseph Legros of Ontario.

Legros suffered fatal injuries. Two people in the Western Star truck were said to be hurt, though the report didn't detail the extent of their injuries.

Authorities were on the scene for hours, with traffic at 4 p.m. backed up over the bridge into Little Rock "as far as you can see," Free said. The highway didn't fully reopen until Saturday morning.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of all three crashes, state police reported.

Metro on 04/29/2018