Tolliver's travels set wild story

The past 12 months have been a professional whirlwind for pitcher Ashur Tolliver (Sylvan Hills), but he is at peace as a new season gets underway.

Tolliver began last season with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. When he wasn't dealing with oblique issues, which put him on the disabled list twice, he pitched well enough to make three relief appearances for the Houston Astros.

Although his two stints with the Astros were brief, Tolliver said it was easy to see why the team did as well as it did last season.

"There are a lot of veteran guys on that team. There are a lot of humble guys on that team, which is probably why they've been so successful," Tolliver said. "They're very willing to help. It's a friendly competition with one another."

Tolliver had a 2-0 record with a 6.69 ERA in 34 combined appearances for the Grizzlies and Astros, who released him in mid-August.

"It was a situation I was totally cool with," Tolliver said. "They had righties in the bullpen like [Chris] Devenski but they didn't have a need for a lefty. I understand where they were coming from. They were as nice as they could be about it. It just wasn't a good fit."

Five days after being released by the Astros, Tolliver signed with the Seattle Mariners and was assigned to the Arkansas Travelers.

"I'm a firm believer that things happen for a reason," Tolliver said about pitching for the Travelers. "I got to throw in front of people who hadn't seen me pitch since high school. For it to work out the way it did, I wouldn't trade it for anything."

After going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 5 appearances with the Travs, Tolliver chose to become a free agent when the season ended. He got one more opportunity to relive the season when he was invited to the Astros' trip to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship.

"I got a text officially inviting me and I said, 'I don't know where to go with this,' " Tolliver said. "And they were like, 'No, we want you there.' I would have regretted it if I didn't go. It was like I never left. I was just as much a part of the team as I ever was."

Although he didn't sign with a major league team, Tolliver said he is healthy and ready to pitch for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. The Ducks opened their season Friday with a 6-1 loss to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

"It's a good place to get some exposure. I feel better than I ever have. I know this team is good. Let me get locked back in and see what I can do," Tolliver said.

Closing time

Two pitchers with Arkansas ties are settling in nicely as closers.

Tyler Zuber (Arkansas State/White Hall) earned four saves in his first six appearances with the Lexington Legends (A Royals). Ty Tice (Central Arkansas/Prairie Grove) also earned four saves in his first six appearances with the Lansing Lugnuts (A Blue Jays), then earned his first victory of the season Thursday as the Lugnuts beat the Dayton Dragons (A Reds) 8-7.

Zuber has allowed 1 earned run on just 4 hits in 7 combined innings for the Legends, who are 11-9 and 3½ games out of first place in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League after Friday's games. He has a 1.29 ERA and opposing batters are hitting .167 against him.

Tice hasn't allowed any runs in his 7 appearances for the Lugnuts, who are 14-7 and one-half game ahead of the West Michigan Whitecaps (A Tigers) in the Eastern Division of the Midwest League. He has given up only 2 hits with 3 walks and 9 strikeouts, and opposing batters are hitting .091 against him.

Zuber, a sixth-round draft choice by the Royals last season, said he learned both mental and physical lessons in spring training.

"As the levels [of baseball] get higher, the batters get better, so I need to learn how to get them out. I have learned some things to help with my slider and just help me stay through pitches. You've also got to stay sharp mentally, even if you don't have your best stuff physically," Zuber said.

Zuber said his success can be attributed to his mental growth.

"I just try to stay in each game mentally. I try not to remember what happened in the past or think too far ahead. I just try to stay in the moment," Zuber said.

Tice, a 16th-round selection by the Blue Jays last season, agreed that a solid mental approach is key.

"My mindset and confidence is huge for me," Tice said. "It's good to know that I can go right after a hitter and know I can pitch whatever I want, whenever I want."

Zuber and Tice both said they still have a lot to learn.

"The game is all about lessons. What do you learn from every game?" Zuber said. "I just try to pitch to my strengths and hope they're the other team's weakness."

"I try to pick up on stuff and learn new stuff every day," Tice said. "Right now, I'm just trusting my stuff, getting after it and enjoying myself."

Tried and true

Former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville pitcher Trevor Stephan is sticking to what works for him -- his fastball and slider -- which is leading to good results early on for the Tampa Tarpons (A Yankees).

Stephan, a third-round pick by the Yankees last season, is 1-0 with a 1.66 ERA in 4 starts. He's allowed 4 earned runs on 12 hits with 4 walks and 28 strikeouts, while holding opposing batters to a .160 average.

Stephan said he's also working on mixing in a changeup to keep batters off balance.

"If I can get that changeup over for a first-pitch strike, it sets up the rest of the at-bat pretty well for me," Stephan said.

Stephan was 1-1 with a 1.39 ERA last season in 10 appearances for short-A Staten Island, but even with the results he's had this season, he said he's not putting too much pressure on himself to perform well.

"I try not to worry about that too much," Stephan said. "[The Yankees] believe I'm able to come here and compete, so it's up to me to show I belong."

