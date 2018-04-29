TV show a monster of a moment

Many of us fear monsters as children.

But not William "Bill" Tsutsui, president of Hendrix College in Conway since 2014.

"I wanted to be the monster," Tsutsui says about seeing his first Godzilla movie at age 7 or 8 when he became completely captivated by the "giant radioactive lizard walking through cities making them explode."

He recalls, "It was empowering. It was cool."

And it was personally relevant: "What added something special for me was the fact that Godzilla was from Japan, and I was Japanese-American growing up in a small town in Texas with very few other Japanese-American people."

That's when the passion -- one with the force of Godzilla defeating a three-headed space dragon -- took him over.

"I loved [Godzilla] all my life, and when I was teaching college," he says, "I began using Godzilla movies in my classes. ... They're fun for people to watch, but they also have valuable Japanese history and culture in them." In 2004, he wrote the book Godzilla on my Mind: Fifty Years of the King of Monsters.

Now his monster mania has landed Tsutsui on the small screen. He will appear in an episode of James Cameron's six-part AMC documentary series Story of Science Fiction. The series premieres at 9 p.m. Monday. Tsutsui will appear in the May 14 episode, "Monsters."

While filming in New York, Tsutsui did not meet Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director of Titanic and Avatar. But he met another famous someone with monster expertise.

When he arrived, he was told, "We're just going to put you in the green room for a minute while we finish up our interview, which will be in the same episode as yours.

"It's Sigourney Weaver."

Tsutsui's request to watch the interview of the Alien and Ghostbusters actress was granted.

"First of all, of course, she's gorgeous, right? She's perfect, right?" he says. "Then second, she's so darn articulate. She's brilliant, too. I'm like, 'I thought stars were dumb!' She's smarter than I am! ... But then after she comes out of the studio, I get to meet her and talk with her, and she's as sweet as anything."

Tsutsui did not get an advance look at his episode, so, "I'll be watching with everyone else. ... There are going to be all these really famous people, and I'm going to be the egghead talking about the academic side of things," he says with his frequent laugh.

As for the possibility of a watch party, he says, "I'm thinking of doing something for my hardcore friends who understand my love of Godzilla." He won't have to look far.

"One of the things I love about Hendrix -- Hendrix is a quirky place, and to accept a president who loves Godzilla, not every college or university could do that," Tsutsui says. "There are lots of folks who I think I can ask over."

SundayMonday on 04/29/2018