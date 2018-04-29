Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 29, 2018, 6:10 a.m.

Walkout keeps schools closed

Despite reported deal, Arizona teachers plan to stay off job

By PAUL DAVENPORT The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:18 a.m. Updated today at 3:18 a.m.

teachers-rally-outside-the-capitol-friday-april-27-2018-in-phoenix-on-their-second-day-of-walkouts-teachers-in-arizona-and-colorado-walked-out-of-their-classes-over-low-salaries-keeping-hundreds-of-thousands-of-students-out-of-school-its-the-latest-in-a-series-of-strikes-across-the-nation-over-low-teacher-pay-ap-photomatt-york

Teachers rally outside the Capitol, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Phoenix, on their second day of walkouts. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out of their classes over low salaries keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX -- The Arizona teachers' walkout over pay and education funding appeared to be headed into a second week as major school districts said schools will remain closed Monday.

The unprecedented statewide job action began Thursday and continued Friday, resulting in closures of schools that educate the vast majority of the state's 1.1 million public school students.

Recent teacher protests in Arizona and Colorado have followed similar job actions in West Virginia, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Arizona districts whose websites on Saturday displayed notices saying schools will be closed include several in Phoenix and its suburbs and others in cities across the state, including Tucson, Flagstaff and Sierra Vista.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP legislative leaders said Friday that they had reached a budget agreement to boost teacher pay by 20 percent by 2020.

"This plan benefits our children's education across the state, and we are working through the weekend to introduce a budget early next week and pass it shortly thereafter," Ducey said in the statement with Senate President Steve Yarbrough and Speaker J.D. Mesnard.

Leaders of teacher groups said Saturday that the announced agreement at this point is only a news release and that their other concerns remain unaddressed.

"We have no bill. We have no deal. The devil is in the details," Joe Thomas, Arizona Education Association president and Noah Karvelis, Arizona Educators United organizer, said in a joint statement.

Walkout organizers from the start haven't said how long it would last, and some parents knew of the possibility of demonstrations continuing.

Physician assistant Brooke Morrow, 37, was able to get time off from work Thursday and took her 9-year-old daughter to an indoor trampoline park in Phoenix. But things would get trickier if schools remained closed Monday, she said.

"My husband will have to find some flexibility. We'll use grandma. We'll use neighbors," Morrow said.

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Tang of The Associated Press.

