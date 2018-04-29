Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 29, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Woman charged with stealing butterfly from Ohio exhibit

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:37 a.m.

CINCINNATI — Police say a woman who stole a butterfly from an Ohio botanical garden exhibit has been arrested.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Springfield Township police on Friday arrested 36-year-old Jamie Revis, of Springfield Township. She's charged with theft for stealing a blue morpho butterfly from Krohn Conservatory in Cincinnati two weeks ago.

The theft was recorded by a surveillance camera, prompting police to seek the public's help in finding the butterfly thief. Court documents say police used information from an Instagram account to arrest Revis.

Blue morpho butterflies are native to Central and South American rainforests and have life cycles lasting about 115 days.

It's unclear whether the butterfly has been recovered.

Court records don't indicate whether Revis has an attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman charged with stealing butterfly from Ohio exhibit

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online