1 person dead after dust storm triggers 29-vehicle crash

YORK, Neb. — Authorities say one person has died after a dust storm triggered a 29-vehicle wreck along an interstate in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol said visibility was reduced to nearly zero Sunday as dust blew in from farm fields along Interstate 80 near York, a city about 50 miles west of Lincoln.

The patrol said the conditions caused a chain-reaction crash that injured 15 people, including one person who was flown to a Lincoln hospital.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Monday that one of the injured had died. Thomas said he couldn't release further details.

Others injured people were taken to hospitals in Aurora and York.

Winds gusts of 60 mph were reported in the area. The patrol says the crash closed a 2-mile stretch of the interstate for nearly three hours.