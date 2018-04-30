2 blasts in Kabul leave 4 people dead

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two explosions targeted central Kabul this morning, killing at least four people, including a journalist, and wounding eight other people, authorities said.

Mohammad Asim, chief of the Kabul ambulance service, said three people were killed and six were wounded in the initial blast this morning. The first explosion was soon followed by another. Police officer Jan Agha said the journalist died in the second blast, which also wounded two police officers.

Kabul Police Chief Dawood Amin said the area that was targeted includes foreign offices.

More details were not immediately available.

Elsewhere, a group of children on Sunday set off an unexploded mortar round in a residential area of eastern Afghanistan, causing a blast that killed a woman and two children, according to a provincial official.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said seven children were wounded. He said the round had been fired by insurgents the night before but hadn’t exploded.

Syrian forces gain ground, then lose it

BEIRUT — Syrian government forces on Sunday briefly captured four villages east of the Euphrates River in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour after rare clashes with U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led fighters before losing the area in a counteroffensive by the Kurdish-led force.

The area close to the border with Iraq has been the site of recent clashes between the two sides, which had been focusing on fighting the Islamic State militant group. The Islamic State had declared its caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq.

Crossings by government forces into the east bank of the Euphrates in eastern Syria have been rare.

Hours later, Syrian state television reported airstrikes it described as a “new aggression,” with missiles targeting military outposts in the Hama and Aleppo countryside.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said the villages briefly captured by government forces Sunday were held by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, adding that they are close to the provincial capital, also called Deir el-Zour. The Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement later that it regained control of the whole area it earlier lost.

Allies vow response if U.S. tariffs stand

FRANKFURT, Germany — The leaders of Germany, France and Britain are ready to push back if President Donald Trump’s administration does not permanently exempt the European Union from new taxes on aluminum and steel imports, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday.

Merkel said in a statement that she has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May since returning from her Friday talks in Washington with Trump.

The three European leaders “agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union,” which is “resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework.” The chancellor’s statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take.

The EU’s temporary exemption from the tariffs expires Tuesday. The tariffs are aimed primarily at overcapacity among state-backed firms in China that have flooded global markets with cheap steel.

Abuse victims applaud talks with pope

VATICAN CITY — Men who were sexually abused by a priest in Chile said Sunday that the private talks they’ve had so far with Pope Francis at the Vatican have been very helpful and respectful.

James Hamilton, one of three clergy-abuse victims the pope invited to Italy after he discounted some of their assertions, tweeted that his more than two hours of conversation with Francis were “enormously constructive.”

A second, Jose Andres Murillo, posted on Twitter that he stressed the importance of understanding sexual abuse as “abuse of power.”

During a January visit to Chile, Francis sought to discredit the men’s claims that a bishop covered up their abuse, calling the victims’ assertions “calumny.” After his remarks provoked an outcry, the pope asked the men to be his guests at the Vatican City hotel where he lives.

The men visiting the Vatican were abused by the Chilean church’s most notorious predator, the Rev. Fernando Karadima. Their testimony was key to the Vatican’s decision to remove Karadima from ministry and to order him in 2011 to a lifetime of penance and prayer.

