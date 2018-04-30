In just over 24 hours, Little Rock officers respond to 3 reports of shots fired at homes with children inside

In a little more than 24 hours in Little Rock, officers responded to at least three reports of shots fired at houses with children inside, authorities say. Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police were called shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1800 block of Bishop Street, where a woman said she heard gunshots hit her house.

She said she hid in the bedroom with two children, a 14-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, while a 22-year-old stayed on the living room floor.

No shooters were seen nor were any shell casings found, police said.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Bermuda Lane, where a man said his house was shot at while he was inside with his two children: a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

The man told police he heard four shots, then saw a gray or black Ford Explorer driving away and heading south. Officers noted finding bullet holes in a storm door in the front of the home and in the back of the man's van bumper.

Police named a suspect in the report whom the resident said he had previously gotten into arguments with, but that individual did not appear in the Pulaski County jail online inmate roster as of Monday morning.

About four hours later, officers were called to a home in the 2700 block of South State Street, where a man said he was in the house with six other adults and two children —ages 7 and 1 — when they heard gunshots hitting the residence.

No shooters were seen, according to the report. Officers found shell casings in the area and found bullet holes "all throughout the house" and in a Toyota Camry belonging to one of the residents. A witness in the area said he heard shots and saw a gray Honda Accord and a white Chevrolet Impala speeding away.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.