Arkansan sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping girl

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping a girl, the Texarkana Gazette reported Monday.

A jury found Joshua M. Barrett, 41, of Kirby guilty of six counts of rape. He had been charged in 2017 with the rape of a young victim spanning at least from 2005 until 2013.

A judge sentenced Barrett to 25 years on each count. The terms will run consecutively for a total of 150 years in prison.

"The case was emotional for all involved but ... the verdict was a just verdict that let the young victim know she was finally believed," deputy prosecutor Jana Bradford said.