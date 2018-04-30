Home / Latest News /
Arkansan sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping girl
By Jim Williamson
An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 150 years in prison for raping a girl, the Texarkana Gazette reported Monday.
A jury found Joshua M. Barrett, 41, of Kirby guilty of six counts of rape. He had been charged in 2017 with the rape of a young victim spanning at least from 2005 until 2013.
A judge sentenced Barrett to 25 years on each count. The terms will run consecutively for a total of 150 years in prison.
"The case was emotional for all involved but ... the verdict was a just verdict that let the young victim know she was finally believed," deputy prosecutor Jana Bradford said.
