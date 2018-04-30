Home /
Arkansas returns to top 5 after 4-0 week
This article was published today at 11:49 a.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fells four spots in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll after a disappointing weekend at Mississippi State. This week, the Razorbacks are in the top 5 for the fourth time this season.
Fresh off a midweek win over Texas Tech and its third home sweep of the conference season, Arkansas jumped 3 spots to No. 4 in the latest coaches’ poll released Monday. With four wins last week, Arkansas is 27-4 at home this season.
The Razorbacks handed the Red Raiders a 5-1 loss on Tuesday behind a two-RBI night from center fielder Dominic Fletcher and a 10-strikeout effort from Barrett Loseke over the final 4 2/3 innings. Arkansas capped the week with a sweep of Alabama – its third straight weekend sweep.
With no more midweek games for the remainder of the regular season, Arkansas’ next series comes this weekend at LSU in a Friday-Sunday set. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Last week, LSU dropped out of the coaches’ poll for the first time since 2011 following an 0-4 week that included a midweek loss to Tulane. The Tigers had been ranked in 100 straight polls. LSU lost 2 of 3 games at Ole Miss over the weekend.
Other SEC teams in the poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (5), Kentucky (13), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (20), and Vanderbilt (21). Auburn, No. 21 in last week's poll, dropped out this week.
ARKANSAS IN THE USA TODAY COACHES’ POLL BY WEEK:
PRESEASON — 6
WEEK 2 — 7
WEEK 3 — 10
WEEK 4 — 4
WEEK 5 — 6
WEEK 6 — 8
WEEK 7 — 3
WEEK 8 — 3
WEEK 9 — 7
WEEK 10 — 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas returns to top 5 after 4-0 week
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.