Arkansas returns to top 5 after 4-0 week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fells four spots in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll after a disappointing weekend at Mississippi State. This week, the Razorbacks are in the top 5 for the fourth time this season.

Fresh off a midweek win over Texas Tech and its third home sweep of the conference season, Arkansas jumped 3 spots to No. 4 in the latest coaches’ poll released Monday. With four wins last week, Arkansas is 27-4 at home this season.

The Razorbacks handed the Red Raiders a 5-1 loss on Tuesday behind a two-RBI night from center fielder Dominic Fletcher and a 10-strikeout effort from Barrett Loseke over the final 4 2/3 innings. Arkansas capped the week with a sweep of Alabama – its third straight weekend sweep.

With no more midweek games for the remainder of the regular season, Arkansas’ next series comes this weekend at LSU in a Friday-Sunday set. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Last week, LSU dropped out of the coaches’ poll for the first time since 2011 following an 0-4 week that included a midweek loss to Tulane. The Tigers had been ranked in 100 straight polls. LSU lost 2 of 3 games at Ole Miss over the weekend.

Other SEC teams in the poll include Florida (No. 1), Ole Miss (5), Kentucky (13), Texas A&M (18), Georgia (20), and Vanderbilt (21). Auburn, No. 21 in last week's poll, dropped out this week.

ARKANSAS IN THE USA TODAY COACHES’ POLL BY WEEK:

PRESEASON — 6

WEEK 2 — 7

WEEK 3 — 10

WEEK 4 — 4

WEEK 5 — 6

WEEK 6 — 8

WEEK 7 — 3

WEEK 8 — 3

WEEK 9 — 7

WEEK 10 — 4