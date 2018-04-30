Arkansan to compete in Teachers Tournament on 'Jeopardy!'

An Arkansas educator will appear on Jeopardy! next week as part of the TV show's annual Teachers Tournament.

Jake Allen, who is a gifted and talented education teacher at Huntsville Intermediate School in Huntsville, will be featured in the two-week tournament, which begins airing May 7. A news release from the show didn't specify which day the Arkansan would appear.

In addition to competing against 14 other educators for $100,000 and a spot in Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, all participants in the Teachers Tournament receive a $2,500 grant for classroom projects.

Jeopardy! is taped in advance, so the tournament has already occurred, but its results won't be known until after the episodes air.

Mary Parker and Cody Vest, who each teach English at Rogers High School in Rogers, competed in the 2017 Teachers Tournament. Parker placed third.

In Little Rock, Jeopardy! comes on at 11 a.m. each weekday on KATV.