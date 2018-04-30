Home / Latest News /
Authorities identify moped rider killed in Little Rock crash
This article was published today at 4:08 p.m.
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a Little Rock crash over the weekend.
Lt. Michael Ford of the city's Police Department said 40-year-old Tracy Miller of Little Rock died in the Saturday night wreck.
Miller's moped was involved in a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of West 23rd and Chester streets, Ford previously said. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9:15 p.m.
At least 129 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to state police data.
No other information was released about the crash Monday.
