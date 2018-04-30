Barrett Loseke named SEC Pitcher of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas reliever Barrett Loseke was dominant in three appearances last week. His outings earned him SEC Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

The junior allowed just two hits in 8 1/3 innings pitched against Texas Tech and Alabama, striking out 17 of 29 batters faced.

Loseke struck out 10 of 13 Red Raiders he faced over the final 4 2/3 innings Tuesday and earned his first save of the season. Saturday, Loseke picked up his second save by striking out two in 1 1/3 innings and, Sunday, earned his first win in 14 appearances, fanning five Crimson Tide hitters over 2 1/3 innings.

Opponents are hitting .188 against the Tulsa native this season. He is fourth on Arkansas’ staff behind Blaine Knight, Kacey Murphy and Jake Reindl in strikeouts with 42 in 28 innings.