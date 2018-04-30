Crane accident at Arkansas bridge construction site kills 1 worker, injures another

A crane that was being disassembled at an Arkansas bridge constriction site collapsed Thursday afternoon, leaving one worker dead and injuring another, the El Dorado News-Times reported.

Eduardo Vasquez-Perales, 49, and Elvin Bermudes, 37, were dismantling the boom crane at the new Calion bridge site in Union County when the machine caved in on top of them, pinning them to the ground.

Other workers used to a forklift to get the crane off the Mississippi residents, according to a Union County sheriff's office report cited by the newspaper.

Vasquez-Perales was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. He had worked with W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Co. for five years, company spokesman Kenny Bush said.

Bermudes was flown to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the News-Times reported. He is expected to make a full recovery, Bush said Monday.

No other workers were injured.