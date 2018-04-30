Democrat-Gazette to stop home delivery in Craighead County; digital subscribers to get iPads

Home delivery of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Craighead County will cease May 31, with customers who continue their subscriptions being supplied with an $800 iPad that will display the digital replica of the paper each day, Lynn Hamilton, the newspaper’s president, said Monday.

The newspaper plans to invest up to $800,000 in the iPad program as it tries to cut expenses involved in trucking the newspaper from Little Rock to Northeast Arkansas.

Home delivery ended Monday in Clay, Greene, Randolph and Lawrence counties, where home subscribers also have been offered the iPads.