Drillers’ defense bounces back, locks down Naturals

SPRINGDALE — The defense that faltered early for Tulsa was stellar when it mattered on Sunday.

The Drillers blanked Northwest Arkansas over the final eight innings for a 3-2 win before 6,538 at Arvest Ballpark.

Tulsa (13-9) and the Naturals (7-15) will play one final game of a five-game series at Tulsa this morning.

Sunday, Naturals leadoff hitter Erick Mejia reached on an error before Nicky Lopez followed with a single. Both runners moved up on a passed ball, allowing both to score on a two-out base hit by Elier Hernandez. Anderson Miller then reached on an infield single before a strikeout.

After that, though, Tulsa starter Caleb Ferguson faced the minimum 15 batters over the next five innings with a lot of help from that same defense that allowed the two unearned runs to open the game.

“That’s baseball; stuff like that happens,” Ferguson said. “I just tried to keep executing my pitches the best I can. They’re going to make plays for you. They don’t mean to make errors and they don’t mean to have stuff like that happen. It’s part of the game, and you know they’re going to make the next one.”

Did they ever.

Ferguson allowed three singles and walked a batter in his five final innings of work, and the defense erased them all. Jecksson Flores singled with an out in the second inning and was thrown out stealing by catcher Will Smith.

Lopez singled to lead off the home half of the second inning and was wiped out on a double play started by third baseman Michael Ahmed.

Second baseman Errol Robinson, whose error led to the Naturals’ 2-0 lead, backhanded a sharp grounder up the middle on a short hop and flipped to shortstop Drew Jackson, who turned an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning to erase Flores’ walk.

“Those guys don’t mean to make errors,” Ferguson said. “These guys are good, they can pick it out there. I have a lot of confidence in every single one of them that they’re going to make the play regardless of what it’s going to take, and they did. That double play was pretty cool.”

Lopez led off the sixth inning with an infield single. After a pop out, Tulsa, in a shift for lefty Samir Duenez, turned another inning-ender when third baseman Ahmed, the lone fielder on the left side of the infield, fielded a grounder and threw to Jackson, the shortstop, who was playing up the middle behind second base and finished the double play with the throw to first on a rare 5-6-3 double play.

“They made a couple of great plays,” Ferguson said. “Those were good double plays.”

Ferguson didn’t change anything about his approach after the first inning. “No, nothing at all, just keeping my composure out there and to keep executing pitchers,” he said. “Just having trust in those guys behind me. They’re going to make the plays.”

Yusniel Diaz led off the second inning with a liner over the wall in left field to cut Tulsa’s deficit in half.

Tulsa took the lead with two runs in the fourth inning. D.J. Peters singled to start the inning and moved to second on a single by Diaz. Smith lined a double over left fielder Flores, and Peters and Diaz scored easily for a 3-2 lead.

Corey Copping and Josh Sborz pitched three scoreless innings for Tulsa, but the Drillers needed one last defensive gem on the game’s final play to get the win.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Hernandez and Miller singled with Hernandez taking third when the hit was bobbled in the outfield. Alex Liddi popped out to short right before Donnie Dewees chopped a high hopper over first baseman Luke Raley, who was playing in against the left-handed hitting Dewees. Robinson raced over, fielded the grounder on a short hop and dived to touch first just before the speedy Dewees.

SHORT HOPS

Tulsa’s win on Sunday trimmed the Naturals’ all-time lead in the series to 160-152.

Tulsa gave up two unearned runs on Sunday, bumping its season total to a Texas League highest 24.

Northwest Arkansas will end April on the road for 16 of its final 20 days but starts May at home 13 of the first 17 days.

On Deck: The Naturals travel to Tulsa to close out April to play the Drillers for the fifth game in four days. Northwest Arkansas did not release a starting pitcher on Sunday. Yadier Alvarez (0-1, 5.23) will earn the start for Tulsa. Alvarez is in his second season with Tulsa and will make his fourth start against the Naturals, including April 22 this season. Alvarez is 1-0 against Northwest Arkansas with three earned runs in 13 2/3 innings.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com