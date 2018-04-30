Elite Florida prospect feels wanted at Arkansas

Arkansas cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and safeties coach Ron Cooper are in constant contact with Kaiir Elam, one of the nation’s top cornerback prospects.

“Almost every day,” Elam said. “They’re recruiting me hard ever since they offered me.”

Elam, 6-2, 180 of North Palm Beach (Fla.) The Benjamin School, is ESPN’s No. 8 athlete and No. 70 overall prospect in the nation. The Hogs extended a scholarship offer on April 17 and have worked hard to land the elite prospect.

“It shows me how much they want me and shows not so much of a need, but a want,” Elam said. “I was blessed to receive the offer from Arkansas.”

Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Notre Dame are just some of Elam’s other scholarship offers.

He had 18 tackles and 2 interceptions on defense as a junior and 25 receptions for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns while also completing a 62-yard pass for a score.

Elam recorded 10.8 seconds in the 100 meters and 22.0 in the 200 as a sophomore. Smith and Cooper are selling immediate playing time to Elam.

“Just the ability to play early, if I go up there and play the way they see me on tape,” Elam said. “They feel like I could be one of the top corners and they’re trying to build Arkansas.”

He made unofficial visits to Florida, Clemson, Auburn, North Carolina State and Georgia in March. Because of track obligations, he will have to wait until June to visit other schools, and Arkansas is a possibility.

He’s confident in his ability.

“Not being cocky, but I feel like I’m one of the best at what I do,” Elam said. “I’m a big, strong lockdown corner.”

Elam has a 3.4 grade point average and is considering majoring in business or marine biology.

“When I grew up I always watched the Discovery Channel instead of kid shows,” he said.