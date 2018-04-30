Former Arkansas county judge, lawmaker pleads guilty in bribery case

A former Arkansas county judge and state legislator pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to accept more than $80,000 in bribes in exchange for influencing state legislation and transactions, authorities say.

A news release from the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas states that Henry Wilkins IV, 64, of Pine Bluff, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, namely honest services fraud and bribery.

Wilkins resigned from his post as county judge in Jefferson County in March.

