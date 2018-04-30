To help fight opioid abuse, UAMS to offer doctors online course on treating chronic pain

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will offer an online course for physicians on helping patients with chronic pain, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday.

The first year of the free weekly course, which starts Wednesday, is being funded with a $104,125 grant from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield and $49,000 from the state drug director’s office.

The program, intended to fight opioid abuse, will provide seminars at noon Wednesdays that feature UAMS specialists, including a pain physician, an addiction psychiatrist, a psychologist, two pharmacists and a physical therapist. According to a news release, doctors can also discuss individual cases via teleconference after the seminars.

“This education portal for doctors is an important new weapon in the fight against this terrible epidemic that is killing hundreds of Arkansans every year,” Hutchinson said in the release. “It is not an exaggeration to call this epidemic one of our state’s greatest challenges."

