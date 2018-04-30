Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:53 p.m.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit homeless shelter in Arkansas' capital city

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 12:17 p.m.

hud-secretary-ben-carson-seen-here-on-march-20-has-pushed-for-raising-the-amount-that-low-income-families-are-expected-to-pay-for-rent-must-credit-bloomberg-photo-by-eric-thayer

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, seen here on March 20, has pushed for raising the amount that low-income families are expected to pay for rent. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Eric Thayer

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson is set to visit Arkansas’ capital city Tuesday.

Carson will join U.S. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas for a 12:15 p.m. tour of Our House Shelter for the Working Homeless, 302 E. Roosevelt Road, according to a news release.

Our House “empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school and in life through hard work, wise decision-making and active participation in the community,” a website description states.

TimberTopper says... April 30, 2018 at 1:53 p.m.

Since he wants to raise the rent on the poor, he might want to start charging the homeless on a per night basis.

mrcharles says... April 30, 2018 at 2:49 p.m.

he Proves all men are equal.

