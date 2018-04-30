HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit homeless shelter in Arkansas' capital city

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson is set to visit Arkansas’ capital city Tuesday.

Carson will join U.S. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas for a 12:15 p.m. tour of Our House Shelter for the Working Homeless, 302 E. Roosevelt Road, according to a news release.

Our House “empowers homeless and near-homeless families and individuals to succeed in the workforce, in school and in life through hard work, wise decision-making and active participation in the community,” a website description states.