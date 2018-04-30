Jury selection begins in capital murder trial of Arkansan accused in woman's beating death

Jury selection is underway in an Arkansas man's murder trial, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday.

Mark Edward Chumley, 48, is charged with accomplice to capital murder in the killing of Victoria Annabeth Davis in 2015. Police said Davis, 24, was held captive at her Fayetteville home for hours and beaten by her husband, John Christopher Davis, 28, and others, including Chumley.

Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor ruled earlier the state could seek the death penalty against Chumley.

John Christopher Davis, 30, pleaded guilty in December to being an accomplice to first-degree murder. Davis was sentenced to 37 years in prison.

The other defendants include Rebecca Lee Lloyd, 39, and Christopher Lee Treat and Desire Amber Treat, both 32. All are charged with accomplice to capital murder and are being held without bond at the Washington County jail.