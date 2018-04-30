LeBron pays toll; Cavaliers 'burnt,' still alive

CLEVELAND — LeBron James wasn’t ready to go home or to Philadelphia or Los Angeles.

He’s heading to Toronto, bringing a Cavaliers team that isn’t done yet.

James scored 45 points and got some much-needed help from his teammates in Game 7 to stay unbeaten in the opening round of the NBA playoffs in his career, leading the Cavaliers to a 105-101 victory on Sunday over the Indiana Pacers.

James said the series took a physical toll.

“I’m burnt right now,” he said. “I’m not thinking about Toronto right now until [Monday]. I’m ready to go home. Can we? I’m tired. I want to go home.”

James added nine rebounds, seven assists and played over 43 minutes while improving to 13-0 in the first round. He kept Cleveland’s season alive, but it took everything the 33-year-old and the Cavs had to hold off the Pacers, who came in confident after a 34-point victory in Game 6.

CAVALIERS 105, PACERS 101

But James pulled the Cavs back from the brink of elimination and at least delayed any more talk about impending free agency.

“Amazing,” Indiana’s Victor Oladipo said of James. “He did what he always does. It’s not really shocking. He’s the best in the world, and that’s what the best does, and now I gotta work to get on that level.”

The Cavs will open the conference semifinals Tuesday at top-seeded Toronto.

James played the first 35 minutes before heading to the locker room with one minute left in the third quarter to be treated for what he said was “a little minor injury.” James said he was urged to get IV fluids but turned them down.

“It felt like a Game 7,” he said. “It was like, your mind is thinking like, ‘OK, besides the two I played in the Finals, you start thinking like, is this it? Could this be it?’ That’s just human nature. And then the other side of my brain was like, ‘Let’s go make something happen. Let’s go, that’s what you here for. You’re here to make plays, you’re the leader.’ ”

The Cavs got a huge lift from Tristan Thompson, who played just 24 minutes in the first six games but made a rare start as Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue used his 34th different starting lineup this season. Thompson added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Love made four three-pointers, and George Hill returned after missing three games with back spasms to score 11 in 19 second-half minutes.

“Five guys in double figures,” said Lue, who has taken heat for some decisions in the series. “But I’m just happy for Tristan, because he’s been here with us for so long and been through all of the things we’ve been through over the course of the last four years, and to step in and play the way he did, I’m just so happy for him.”

Oladipo scored 30 and Darren Collison had 23 for the Pacers, who were still within four in the final minute before a cutting James scored on a bullet pass from Kyle Korver with 30 seconds left.

“Best receiver in the NBA,” Korver said of James. “Just got to put it up there for him.”

Oladipo hit a three-pointer at the horn and was immediately embraced by James, who had never played a first-round Game 7.

“Honestly, I think we were the better team, and they had the best player in the world,” Pacers forward Trevor Booker said.

After the Cavs were rocked in Game 6, Lue knew he needed to shake things up, so he started players he trusts most. Korver got the nod along with James, Love, J.R. Smith and Thompson — the four holdovers from the three Finals teams.

“I just think in Game 7, go with the guys who’ve been here, who’ve been through it all and know what it takes,” Lue said.

Despite the loss, the Pacers felt great about their season.

“If y’all don’t respect the Indiana Pacers now, I have no respect for you,” Oladipo said. “Nobody thought we would be here.”

Lance Stephenson, an eight-year pro in his second tour with Indiana, was especially impressed with the team’s young players.

“This team was amazing,” he said. “We brought it every night. There was no drama all season and everybody kept a positive attitude at all times. The future is bright.”

James won his fifth consecutive Game 7, and by picking off a pass midway through the second quarter, he became the career playoff leader in steals. He entered the game tied with Scottie Pippen (Central Arkansas) for the most postseason thefts (395).

Sports on 04/30/2018