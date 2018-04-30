Ex-boyfriend shot at her vehicle, punched out window, Little Rock woman tells police

A Little Rock woman's ex-boyfriend shot at her vehicle as she drove away from his home after a dispute Friday morning, police say.

An officer was flagged down shortly before 8 a.m. neat the intersection of 26th and Gaines streets by a woman in an SUV, according to a report. The 42-year-old said she had gone by the home of her ex-boyfriend, James Lee Shaw, 40, to pick up some property.

While at the South State Street residence, she said, the two got into an argument, so she tried to drive away. Shaw then reportedly broke the window of her vehicle with his hand. Despite a cut on his arm, he tried to get inside the vehicle as she drove away, the report states.

The woman said she circled the block and was driving west on 31st Street when she saw Shaw come out of the rear door of his house. He then fired one shot from a handgun, which hit the driver's-side door and broke the glass of a window that was rolled about halfway up, police said. An officer noted a bullet hole next to the driver's-side door handle.

Officers searched Shaw's residence with permission from his mother, who lives there, and took the 40-year-old into custody. He was charged with one count of terroristic act and was no longer listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon, records show.