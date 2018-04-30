Man killed after vehicle travels off Arkansas road, hits tree

A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving traveled off a northeast Arkansas road late Sunday, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Craighead County Road 333 in Jonesboro, according to a preliminary report.

Police say William Thayer, 42, of Bay was traveling south when his 2001 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

Thayer suffered fatal injuries as a result. No one else was reported hurt.

The weather was described as clear, and the road was said to be dry at the time of the wreck.

Thayer’s death was one of at least 128 recorded in a crash on an Arkansas road so far this year, according to preliminary figures.