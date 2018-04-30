Little Rock hospital employee tells police that stranger apologized for hitting him, then robbed him

A Little Rock hospital worker was beaten and robbed by a stranger late Friday, police say.

The 35-year-old victim told officers that he had just left CHI St. Vincent Infirmary when an assailant hit him in the face without warning as he was walking down South University Avenue about 11:20 p.m.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the attacker told the worker he believed he had something to do with the beating of his brother.

The victim then reportedly showed his work ID card to the stranger, who "looked surprised" and apologized for hitting him.

The report states the attacker took cash from the 35-year-old's wallet and broke his phone before fleeing. The robber was described as a black male who wore a gray sweatshirt and green pants, stands about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.