Moped rider in Arkansas' capital city among five deaths in state wrecks

Five people were killed in vehicle crashes Saturday in Arkansas, including one in Little Rock, according to Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police.

A crash in Little Rock left one person dead, said Lt. Michael Ford, a department spokesman. The crash, he said, involved a vehicle and a moped and occurred at West 23rd and Chester streets in Little Rock. Police were called to the crash at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, he said.

An unidentified person on the moped died, Ford reported.

Tamara Wilson, 55, of Pearcy died when the 2013 Suzuki motorcycle she was driving struck a deer on Arkansas 27 in Mount Ida at about 9:10 a.m., according to a state police report. Wilson lost control of the motorcycle after striking the deer, the report said.

Two Louisiana residents were killed at 1:50 p.m. when their motorcycle crossed the centerline on U.S. 65 in Pindall and struck a pickup, according to state police. Mark Guillory, 69, and Pamela Guillory, 61, both of Sulphur, La., were driving north on the highway when they crossed over and hit a 2003 Dodge Ram.

A one-car crash on U.S. 64 in Vilonia killed a woman just after 5 p.m., state police reported. Kathleen McDowell, 62, of Fontana, Calif., was killed when the 1999 Ford Explorer she was driving veered off the road and she over-corrected trying to get it back on the highway, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times, a preliminary report said. A passenger, Nicholas Wellington, 35, of Searcy, was injured.

Metro on 04/30/2018