Madelyn Gerker, 9, met with Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley to discuss making sidewalks safer after she wrote to the city government saying she and her brothers have to dodge speeding cars and avoid broken pavement during their daily walk to school.

Mason Ramsey, 11, who became known as the Yodeling Boy after videos of him singing Hank Williams’ version of “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart in Illinois went viral, signed a deal with Atlantic Records and Nashville, Tenn.-based Big Loud Records and released his debut single, “Famous.”

Lois Riess, 56, a Minnesota woman accused of killing her husband at their home and another woman in Florida to apparently steal her identity, appeared before a judge who ordered that she remain in a Florida county jail in lieu of bond.

Rene Oliveira, a Texas lawmaker, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after his vehicle struck a car stopped at a traffic light and he gave the other driver a business card, telling her “he would take care of everything,” according to police.

Antonio Senior, a teenage boy in Georgia, noticed his neighbor trapped on the third floor of a burning apartment building and screamed for her to jump, catching her safely in his arms minutes before the building collapsed.

Dominic DeJulio, a Pennsylvania police officer, was suspended for five days after authorities said he sent sexually explicit pictures to a woman he had charged with drunken driving, resulting in a judge withdrawing the woman’s case so as not to re-victimize her.

Amanda Miller, 40, a Mississippi woman accused of stealing more than $20,000 from her elderly father and using the money for herself over the course of three years, surrendered to police after being charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Jordan Smith, 23, was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action after police said he scuffled with his friend, Shane Young, 32, outside a Missouri McDonald’s and then fatally stabbed him with a pocketknife that he’d just purchased at a nearby truckstop.

Joani Shields, Monroe County, Ind., coroner, said construction worker William Brown Jr., 35, was killed while he was helping install a limestone header above a doorway at Indiana University’s Bloomington campus when the block fell as it was being lofted into place, hitting his head and chest.