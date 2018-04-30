GOLF

Horschel-Piercy win

Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy played bogey-free in the alternate-shot format and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic at Avondale, La. Horschel and Piercy surged into the lead with birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and finished with seven pars to hold off Jason Dufner and Pat Perez. Dufner missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the last hole at TPC Louisiana that would have forced a playoff. They finished at 22-under 266. Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown had the 54-hole lead until they faded on the back nine and closed with a 77. Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel shot 68 and finished third.

Rodriguez wins title

Jose de Jesus Rodriguez of Mexico shot a 2-under 70 and won the United Leasing and Finance Championship by one shot over Wyndham Clark for his first Web.com Tour title. Rodriguez started the final round one shot behind Maverick McNealey and seized control when he reached the turn at Victoria National. McNealey bogeyed No. 6, Rodriguez birdied the next two holes and McNealey dropped another shot at the ninth, giving the Mexican a three-shot lead going to the back nine. Rodriguez dropped two shots over the last four holes, but by then he had the tournament wrapped up. Clark closed with a 67 to finish alone in second. McNealey closed with a 74 and tied for third with Kyoung-Hoon Lee (66). Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) tied with Roberto Castro for fifth. Tracy had a 74 and Moore a 73 on Sunday. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) who was tied for sixth on Saturday, shot an 80 on Sunday and ended 6 over for the tournament.

Ko wins 15th title

Lydia Ko hit a 3-wood to 3 feet for eagle to finish off Minjee Lee on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the chilly LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship at Daly City, Calif. Ko won her 15th LPGA Tour title and first since July 2016. Five days after turning 21, the New Zealander won for the third time at Lake Merced. Twenty yards behind Lee in the fairway on the par-5 18th in the playoff, Ko hit a soaring 3-wood that cleared the tree limbs on the right, landed in front of the green and rolled inches by on the right side. Lee, 21, hit her second shot into the rough near the right greenside bunker and made a 10-foot birdie putt. Ko closed with a 1-under 71 to match Lee at 12-under 276. Lee had a 68.

Bjork successful in China

Alexander Bjork of Sweden shot a final-round 65 to claim a one-stroke victory for his maiden victory on the European Tour at the China Open in Beijing. Bjork, who trailed by one stroke after three rounds, had a 72-hole total of 18-under 270 at the Topwin Golf and Country Club. Adrian Otaegui of Spain, who had moved into a share of the third-round lead with England's Matt Wallace after shooting 67 on Saturday, matched that score on Sunday to finish in second. Wallace finished tied for third with two others after a 68, two strokes behind.

TENNIS

Nadal takes Barcelona

Rafael Nadal continued his dominance on clay with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, 19, on Sunday to win his 11th Barcelona Open title. Nadal, who also won his 11th Monte Carlos Masters title last week, was never seriously challenged on his way to a 19th consecutive victory on clay. The top-ranked Spaniard has won 46 consecutive sets on clay, extending his own record. He hasn't lost on the surface since facing Dominic Thiem in Rome last year.

Pliskova wins in Stuttgart

Karolina Pliskova ended CoCo Vandeweghe's brilliant week with a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory in the Stuttgart Open final on Sunday. The sixth-seeded Czech held her nerve at key times to win her first title of the season and her 10th overall in just under two hours. Pliskova, who fired 41 aces over four matches on her way to the final, added another 11 against Vandeweghe. Vandeweghe, a wild card entry who defeated the defending champion Laura Siegemund and three top 10 players including top-ranked Simona Halep over the week, was bidding to become the first American winner in Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport in 2005.

BASEBALL

Crawford placed on DL

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed shortstop J.P. Crawford on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain. Infielder Jesmuel Valentin was recalled from Class AAA Lehigh Valley on Sunday to replace him on the 25-man roster. Crawford, 23, said he lost feeling near his elbow after making a relay throw to third base in the fifth inning of Saturday's 4-1 loss to Atlanta. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the inning. Crawford said he's been feeling discomfort for a couple of days. He's made five throwing errors so far in 20 games in his first full season in the majors. Scott Kingery was in the starting lineup at shortstop Sunday against the Braves.

Puig has hip pointer

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right fielder Yasiel Puig on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a left hip pointer and bruised foot after getting hurt in the field and the plate a day earlier. Puig was initially injured during the first game of a doubleheader Saturday when he ran hard into a padded wall near right field after making a one-handed catch in foul territory to end the first inning. Puig stayed down for several moments and was attended to by team trainers before walking off the field. He came out to bat in the second inning, fouled a ball of his foot, then flied out. Right-hander Brock Stewart was called up to take Puig's roster spot.

Myers on 10-day DL

Wil Myers, playing through a back injury since the season's second game and having moved past an arm injury that shelved him earlier this month, was felled this time by a strained oblique. What appeared inevitable when the San Diego Padres right fielder left Saturday's game in the middle of an at-bat became official Sunday morning, as Myers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with what he said was described to him as a "low-grade" strain on his left side. His stint on the DL will be longer than 10 days. Myers said it would be two weeks, but Manager Andy Green indicated a stretch twice that long could be in order. Outfielder Travis Jankowski was recalled from Class AAA El Paso on Sunday morning to take Myers' place on the roster.

SOCCER

Lukaku should play

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho said Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to miss the FA Cup final even though the striker hobbled off with a foot injury in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. Lukaku couldn't play on after being on the receiving end of a challenge from Konstantinos Mavropanos and was substituted in the 49th minute. United plays Chelsea in the May 19 final at Wembley Stadium. Belgium will also be keen to learn the prognosis on Lukaku, with the striker set to lead its attack at the World Cup starting in June.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton wins incident-packed Azerbaijan GP

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Luck shone on Lewis Hamilton as he returned to the top of the Formula One drivers’ championship Sunday with a victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari clearly faster than Hamilton and his Mercedes, it took a crash, a mistimed lunge and a puncture to elevate Hamilton to the top spot in Baku.

Vettel led for much of the race, but was stuck in second behind Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas when a crash between the two Red Bulls brought out the safety car.

On the restart, Vettel lunged for the lead but could not keep his car on the racing line at the exit of the next corner and instead lost places. Soon afterward, Bottas’ right-rear tire picked up a puncture, ending his race and elevating Hamilton to first.

“Very mixed emotions from today,” Hamilton said. He was late to the podium celebrations because he went to speak with Bottas, who “deserved” the win. “I wouldn’t have got by him in those laps if he hadn’t had that tire blowout,” Hamilton added.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen claimed second place after having dropped to 14th following an early collision, but said he wasn’t satisfied with his drive and he had struggled to get the best out of the Ferrari.

Sergio Perez overtook Vettel after his mistake on the restart, and held off the four-time world champion to claim third place. It was his and Force India’s first podium since 2016.

Sports on 04/30/2018