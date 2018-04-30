Police: Robber of Little Rock nail salon ordered everyone to get on ground, then took cash

A robber ordered patrons to the ground and took about $300 in cash from a Little Rock nail salon Thursday evening, police say.

Officers were called to Cobe Nails, 2614 S. Shackleford Road, shortly before 6 p.m.

An employee told authorities that a man had entered the business earlier that day and asked to use the restroom. A woman there said he could not, and he left.

A short time later, the woman told officers, the same man came back and reached into the front waistband of his pants, leading her and others in the business to believe he had a firearm. Six adults and two children, ages 7 and 13, were in the business at the time, the report states.

The robber demanded that everyone lie on the ground, then said he was going to take their purses and money, according to police. He walked around the counter, took money and left, walking south then turning east toward Shackleford Road, the woman said. About $300 in cash was reportedly taken.

The woman described the robber as a balding black man who is about 45 years old, stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall and has a slender build and clean-shaven face. He was wearing a white tank top and saggy blue jeans, she said. She added that he had glassy eyes, making her believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.