Estranged boyfriend took children, fired shots at her while fleeing, woman tells Little Rock police

A woman told police that a man who fathered two of her children took them from her Little Rock home Friday and shot at her while leaving.

The Little Rock Police Department responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a residence in the 2400 block of West 13th Street, according to a report.

A 24-year-old woman told officers that her estranged boyfriend, who is the father of her 4-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, went to her home despite a protection order.

The woman said he had shown up "on the behest of her brother" to visit with the children.

He loaded the pair into a gray Chevrolet Impala and began to leave the area with a driver, according to authorities.

As they drove away, the father shot at the woman from a passenger window as she stood on the sidewalk, the report states.

Officers later found the 21-year-old driver with both children at the McDonald’s on Baseline Road.

Two suspects were identified in the report, though their names did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning.