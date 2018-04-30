Subscribe Register Login
Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:56 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:03 p.m.

former-presidents-george-w-bush-left-and-george-hw-bush-arrive-at-st-martins-episcopal-church-for-a-funeral-service-for-former-first-lady-barbara-bush-saturday-april-21-2018-in-houston

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

Former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush, Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Houston.



HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized "to continue regaining strength" as he recovers from an infection requiring his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.

Bush was admitted April 22 to Houston Methodist Hospital. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday the 93-year-old Bush "is in great spirits and is looking forward to going home soon." McGrath has previously said Bush hopes to travel next month to his family's home in Maine, where he spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died April 17 at their Houston home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Spokesman: George H.W. Bush to remain in hospital

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online