Style: May calendar
This article was published today at 12:25 p.m.
May is the month to pucker up for sour pickles and other things to plant a kiss on: crawfish, steaks, barbecue and toads, Ron Wolfe writes in his monthly calendar in Tuesday’s Style section.
Best leave it to the Queen of May to kiss a toad on the first of the month, May Day. The bedazzled amphibian just may turn into a prince — or better yet, maybe a prince with a margarita.
Clip and save this calendar for information on everything from various food festivals to Conway’s Toad Suck Daze to the Rock City Margarita Festival in Little Rock to Atkins’ Picklefest.
