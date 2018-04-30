Arkansan claiming to be tracking Bigfoot arrested on child-porn charge

A 46-year-old Arkansan who was being investigated after claiming to be tracking Bigfoot for the U.S. government has been arrested on a childporn charge, authorities said.

According to a Lawrence County sheriff’s office news release, Keith Barnes of Black Rock was reportedly seen wearing a uniform with a badge and stating that he was a cryptozoologist with the Interior Department.

He told authorities his job was to track and record Bigfoot movement. The agency was contacted and said Barnes didn’t work there and that the job title didn’t exist, the report states.

During the criminal impersonation investigation, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip that Barnes had possession of child pornography.

According to the news release, “sufficient evidence” was found, and Barnes was arrested April 17 on a charge of possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

He was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond, authorities say, and is scheduled to appear in court June 18.