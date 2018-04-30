MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Travelers rack up runs late
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 1:58 a.m.
Today’s game
ARKANSAS TRAVELERS
AT SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS
WHEN 11:10 a.m. WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travs: LHP Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 2.70 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Ramon Santos (0-1, 5.59 ERA).
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Springfield, 11:10 a.m. TUESDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. WEDNESDAY at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m. THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 5:30 p.m. SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.
Runs were tough to come by Sunday until the seventh inning, when the Arkansas Travelers stretched their batting order against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Park in Springfield, Mo.
The Travs (11-10) scored five times in the seventh inning and four times in the ninth to rout the Cardinals 12-4.
Tied at 3-3, Joe DeCarlo's second home run of the day and season put the Travs ahead 4-3 with one out, but the inning was just getting going.
Yonathan Mendoza struck out, but Chuck Taylor's single was sandwiched between walks drawn by Braden Bishop and Beau Amaral to load the bases with two outs. Joey Curletta's grand slam to left field put the Travs up 8-3.
Darren Seferina's RBI single cut Springfield's deficit to 8-4 in the bottom of the eighth, but the Travs responded in the ninth.
Mendoza singled, Bishop walked and Taylor singled to load the bases with no one out. Mendoza scored on Amaral's fielder's choice, and Chris Mariscal's two-run single put Arkansas up 11-4 on the Cardinals (12-9). A wild pitch allowed Mariscal to score the 12th run.
Chase De Jong (2-1) earned the victory, yielding 3 runs on 7 hits while walking no one and striking out 4 in 6 innings.
DeCarlo was 3 for 5 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI. Mariscal and Taylor both had two hits for the Travelers.
Sports on 04/30/2018
Print Headline: Travelers rack up runs late
