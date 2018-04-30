Police: Woman accused of stabbing Little Rock man said she was mad after waiting for him to return from strip club

A woman accused of stabbing a Little Rock man and trying to run over him with her car said she was mad because he took too long to return from a strip club, police say.

Officers were called about 6:45 a.m. Saturday to a disturbance at a home in the 2100 block of Scotty Court, according to a report.

While at a strip club the night before, a 33-year-old man told police, he received multiple text messages from a woman he previously dated asking him to meet her at another club.

The woman, 38-year-old Shironda T. McDore, reportedly told him she was angry with him and sent several threatening texts.

The man said he later got out of his apartment at Scotty Court and saw McDore standing beside his pickup. She grabbed a tool from the bed of the truck and tried to break the glass, according to the report. The man said he grabbed the tool, prompting McDore to pull a small red pocketknife from her bra. She then lunged toward him and stabbed him in his chest, police said.

The man told officers he grabbed the knife in a struggle, then the woman got into her maroon Pontiac Grand Prix and tried to run over him, striking the rear bumper of his pickup after he jumped out of the way, police noted.

McDore was treated at CHI St. Vincent for a cut on her hand, police said. She said the man asked her to meet him at his apartment that morning after he got home from the club, and she became angry because she waited a long time for him to arrive.

She told police the 33-year-old had pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face repeatedly, which was why she had pulled out the knife, adding that she did not remember the specifics of the fight. She also denied striking the man's truck.

McDore was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree domestic battery and second-degree terroristic threatening, records show. She remained at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.