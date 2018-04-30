Home / Latest News /
31-year-old fatally stabbed at central Arkansas apartment, police say; woman arrested
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m. Updated today at 11:36 a.m.
Police have arrested a woman in a fatal stabbing at a Conway apartment complex Sunday night.
Octavia Johnson, 31, of Conway was booked into the Faulkner County jail early Monday on one count of second-degree murder, records show.
The homicide, Conway’s second this year, happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 280 S. Ash St., according to LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the city's Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Jeremy Smith lying in the doorway of an apartment suffering from a stab wound, Woodruff said. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Johnson reportedly told police that she stabbed Smith in self-defense. Witnesses, meanwhile, said Johnson chased after Smith with a knife.
Additional information had not been released as of Monday morning. The Associated Press identified Johnson as Smith's girlfriend.
Johnson remained at the Faulkner County jail as of around 10:30 a.m., according to an online inmate roster, and bail had not been set.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 31-year-old fatally stabbed at central Arkansas apartment, police say; woman arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.