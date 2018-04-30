31-year-old fatally stabbed at central Arkansas apartment, police say; woman arrested

Police have arrested a woman in a fatal stabbing at a Conway apartment complex Sunday night.

Octavia Johnson, 31, of Conway was booked into the Faulkner County jail early Monday on one count of second-degree murder, records show.

The homicide, Conway’s second this year, happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 280 S. Ash St., according to LaTresha Woodruff, spokeswoman for the city's Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Jeremy Smith lying in the doorway of an apartment suffering from a stab wound, Woodruff said. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Johnson reportedly told police that she stabbed Smith in self-defense. Witnesses, meanwhile, said Johnson chased after Smith with a knife.

Additional information had not been released as of Monday morning. The Associated Press identified Johnson as Smith's girlfriend.

Johnson remained at the Faulkner County jail as of around 10:30 a.m., according to an online inmate roster, and bail had not been set.